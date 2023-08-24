Fed Latest: Harker Sees Enough Hikes, Rates Holding In 2023
Central bankers from around the world are gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City’s annual two-day gathering. Before the meeting officially gets underway Thursday evening, officials including Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker and his Boston Fed counterpart, Susan Collins, will comment ahead of Chair Jerome Powell’s opening speech Friday.
(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker sees interest rates on hold for the rest of this year, and thinks policymakers have likely undertaken sufficient tightening, telling CNBC that “we’ve probably done enough.”
Central bankers from around the world are gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City’s annual two-day gathering. Investors will parse everything out of the symposium for clues on the outlook for interest rates, which the Fed in July lifted to a range of 5.25% to 5.5%, the highest level in 22 years.
In addition to US policymakers, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde will speak Friday in her first major remarks since officials raised interest rates on July 27 but left future decisions dependent on fresh data. With investors split on whether there will be another hike there as well, they’ll listen closely for any clues on the outcome of the next policy meeting in September.
(All times are NY)
Harker Sees Rate Hikes on Hold (10:17 a.m. NY)
Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said he sees interest rates on hold for the rest of this year, and that policymakers have likely undertaken sufficient tightening.
“Right now, I think that we’ve probably done enough because we have two things going on,” he said in an interview with CNBC in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. “The Fed funds rate increases — they are at a restrictive level, so let’s keep them there for a while. And also we are continuing to shrink our balance sheet that is also removing accommodation.”
“I see us staying steady throughout the rest of this year,” he said, adding that policymakers will watch how data evolve after that.
If the rate of inflation comes down quicker than expected, “we might cut sooner rather than later, but I think we have to let that play out,” he said.
Bullard Sees Strong Economy Altering Fed Plan (8:20 a.m. NY)
Former Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said a pickup in economic activity this summer could delay plans for the central bank to wrap up interest-rate increases.
“This reacceleration could put upward pressure on inflation, stem the disinflation that we’re seeing and instead delay plans for the Fed to change policy,” Bullard said Thursday during an interview with Bloomberg Television ahead of the Kansas City Fed’s annual economic policy symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Bullard, who resigned last month to become dean of Purdue University’s business school, was an influential voice at the Fed who called for aggressive interest-rate hikes to fight the recent inflation surge.
--With assistance from Jonnelle Marte.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.