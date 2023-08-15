The Fed’s Interest-Rate Debate Is Shifting

“This is the policy dimension that they will likely focus on the most going forward: Not how much higher to take the federal funds rate, but how long to keep it at these levels,” said Brian Sack, a former senior Fed official who earlier this year left D.E. Shaw & Co. after about a decade as head of the investment firm’s global economics group. “There’s still a lot of scope to tighten financial conditions in that way, if they wanted to.”