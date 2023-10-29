Fed Could Play Spoilsport. Can Indian Markets Hold Friday’s Gains Or Buckle Under Global Pressure?

What happens next week could be more important than what happened last week?

On Friday, the Indian market recovered but it appears to be a relief rally at best - relief from the sharp wealth erosion witnessed in the previous trading sessions of the week.

A closer look at the way U.S. markets closed on Friday suggests the fear factor could revisit the markets when trading resumes on Monday. Selling pressure resumed and caution and uncertainty are back. Here’s why:

The U.S. Federal Reserve is meeting next week to decide the next course of action. Words more than deeds is what the markets are going to watch! Slowing down the U.S. economy and bringing the inflation within its target of 2% is what the U.S. Fed is focussed on. The latest economic data released last Thursday showed the U.S. economy grew better than expected.