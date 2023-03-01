FCI Sells 5.40 Lakh Tonnes Wheat Under Open Market Sale Scheme

Maximum demand was for wheat quantities in the range of 100 to 499 tonnes, it added. "The overall price quoted during the auctions suggests that the market has cooled down and is below Rs 2,200 per quintal on average,' the statement noted.

Till February-end, about 14.35 lakh tonne wheat was lifted by bidders. It means the OMS sale has brought significant effect in cooling down the price of wheat and atta all over the country which is likely to remain stabilized with the future tenders for open sale, it added.