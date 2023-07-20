Falling Commodity Prices Positive For India's Growth, Says HSBC

The fall in prices of metal, oil, food, and other commodities by 25-75% in the last couple of months is a positive for India's growth, according to HSBC Global Research.

The $10 a barrel fall in the prices of the highly sensitive oil would improve India's GDP growth by 20 basis points, the research firm said in a July 10 note.

These falling prices have been at the back of India's surprisingly robust economic activity, said Pranjul Bhandari, managing director and chief India economist at HSBC. Manufacturing, certain imports, tax collection, government capex, and high-tech export data have all shown resilience on the back of decreasing prices, she told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.