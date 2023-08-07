A Fake Job Offer Opened The Door To A Suspected North Korean Crypto Hack

As soon as the engineer downloaded the file, hackers were able to gain remote access to the CoinsPaid system, which enabled them to withdraw funds from active cryptocurrency wallets and almost immediately begin laundering crypto. To do this, they used the Sinbad mixer and various swap services, which blend and exchange different cryptocurrencies to make it more difficult to identify where a given token came from. In the end, CoinsPaid lost roughly 18 months’ worth of profits. The programmer is still employed at the company.