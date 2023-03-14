U.S. Banking Crisis To Have Limited Impact On Financial Institutions In India, Asia: Moody’s

The failures of Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank in the U.S. are likely to have a limited impact on most rated financial institutions in India and Asia-Pacific because of structural factors, according to Moody's Investor Service.

The ratings agency, in a note dated March 14, said most APAC institutions are not exposed to the failed U.S. banks and only a handful of institutions have immaterial exposures.

Also, most institutions are not as susceptible to large losses from debt security holdings as Silicon Valley Bank was. However, it said that the second-order impact of the U.S. bank failures is still developing and bears close watching.

Moody's said banks in APAC have structurally stable funding and ample liquidity. "They are mostly funded with customer deposits, while their market borrowings are modest at about 16% of their total assets on average."

Also due to liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) requirements, banks hold ample, high-quality liquid assets to get through stressed funding conditions, such as deposit runs.