FADA Raises Red Flag As Passenger Vehicle Inventory Soars To All-Time High

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, the apex body for auto retail, has asked carmakers to reduce vehicle dispatches and launch attractive schemes to clear out the all-time high inventory in the channel.

"With passenger vehicle inventory levels soaring to an all-time high of 63–66 days, dealerships are signalling capacity concerns," FADA said in a release. The dual approach of reducing dispatches to dealerships and offering attractive schemes is essential to clearing inventory before year-end, it said.

The auto retail body said that this is crucial to avoiding the potential financial repercussions of excess unsold stock.

While the Navratri period led to higher sales for carmakers in the latter half of October, the sales were muted in the first 14 days due to the Shraddh period.