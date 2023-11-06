FADA Raises Red Flag As Passenger Vehicle Inventory Soars To All-Time High
Reducing dispatches to dealerships and offering attractive schemes is essential to clear inventory before year-end, it said.
The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, the apex body for auto retail, has asked carmakers to reduce vehicle dispatches and launch attractive schemes to clear out the all-time high inventory in the channel.
"With passenger vehicle inventory levels soaring to an all-time high of 63–66 days, dealerships are signalling capacity concerns," FADA said in a release. The dual approach of reducing dispatches to dealerships and offering attractive schemes is essential to clearing inventory before year-end, it said.
The auto retail body said that this is crucial to avoiding the potential financial repercussions of excess unsold stock.
While the Navratri period led to higher sales for carmakers in the latter half of October, the sales were muted in the first 14 days due to the Shraddh period.
Passenger vehicle sales fell 1.4% year-on-year to 3.54 lakh units. A higher base than last year may have also contributed to the decline in sales, as major festivals such as Diwali and Dussehra were in October last year. Sequentially, sales rose 6.5%.
"Without substantial interventions and if Diwali sales don't rise to the occasion, the weight of unsold stock could lead to significant dealer distress, echoing FADA's concerns for potential industry-wide repercussions," FADA said.
Analysts had warned that a slowdown in entry-level cars is stalling the growth of the overall car market despite strong momentum in SUVs.
While the industry witnessed a surge in bookings during Navratri, the impact of local elections and market saturation meant that the festive spirit didn't translate uniformly into sales across regions, Manish Raj Singhania, president at FADA, said in a statement.
In the two-wheeler segment, sales fell 12.6% year-on-year to 15.08 lakh units, but the auto retail body didn't find it concerning, as it registered 22% growth in the 10 days of Navratri.
All categories, except tractors, witnessed growth in sales during Navratri.
FADA said the two-wheeler category during the Navratri period and throughout October saw several positive trends, buoyed by festive cheer and stronger rural demand.
Auto Sales In October (YoY)
Passenger vehicle sales fell 1.4% to 3.54 lakh units
Two-wheeler sales fell 12.6% to 15.08 lakh units
Commercial vehicle sales rose 10.3% to 88,699 units
Tractor sales rose 6.2% to 62,440 units
Three-wheeler sales up 45.6% to 1.05 lakh units