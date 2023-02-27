Fabindia Shelves IPO Citing Current Market Conditions

FabIndia Ltd., a clothing and furniture retailer inspired by traditional Indian crafts, withdrew its initial public offering on Monday, citing ongoing volatility.

The decision to withdraw the IPO was taken because "current market conditions were not seen to be conducive for listing a company of our size", the company said in a statement.

India's benchmark NSE Nifty 50 stock index is down over 4.32% so far this year, according to Bloomberg data. The stock markets continue to reel under the worry that major central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, will prolong a high interest rate regime as inflation remains higher.

FabIndia will now explore other options for liquidity. The company may reconsider filing for an IPO in the future, depending on its need for growth capital and prevailing market conditions, it said in a statement.