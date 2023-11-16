EY Names Janet Truncale As First Female CEO Of Big Four Firm

BQPrimeBusiness NewsEY Names Janet Truncale As First Female CEO Of Big Four Firm
16 Nov 2023, 12:39 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
Pedestrians pass in front of the offices of Ernst & Young LLP stand in London, U.K., on Monday, April 15, 2019. The Big Four accounting firms may have to split their operations into separate U.K. business units as part of a sweeping overhaul of the industry proposed by regulators that stopped short of the measures sought by some critics. Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- Ernst & Young LLP picked Janet Truncale as its next chief executive officer, placing the first woman atop a Big Four audit firm. 

She will succeed Carmine Di Sibio on July 1, according to a statement from the London-based accounting giant. Truncale most recently was the regional managing partner for EY’s financial services organization, which includes 14,000 professionals, according to the statement. 

“It will truly be an honor to lead this amazing organization,” Truncale said in the statement. “I am inspired by the example Carmine has set, instilling an intent to be profession leaders, focusing on staying ahead of the curve in technology and most of all personifying EY values.”

The move comes just months after the accounting firm scrapped its planned breakup, which included a plan for the company to spin off its consulting business and much of its tax practice into a stand-alone public company. That plan was jeopardized after EY’s influential US affiliate balked, while partners squabbled over key issues like how to divide the tax practice.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

