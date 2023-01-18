EY Is Said to Allege Sequoia-Backed GoMechanic Inflated Revenue

“We made grave errors in judgment as we followed growth at all costs, particularly in regard to financial reporting, which we deeply regret,” Bhasin said in a LinkedIn post Wednesday, without sharing details. “We take full responsibility for this current situation and unanimously have decided to restructure the business while we look for capital solutions. This restructuring is going to be painful and we will unfortunately need to let go of approximately 70% of the workforce. In addition, a third party firm will be conducting an audit of the business.”