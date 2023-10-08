Exxon’s Blockbuster Pioneer Merger Needs Biden’s Blessing First

Exxon is still in talks over the transaction, which hasn’t been finalized. A deal with Pioneer would represent Exxon’s largest takeover in more than two decades and its biggest since it merged with Mobil Corp. in 1999. The move would unite two of the biggest acreage holders in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico, making Exxon by far the formation’s dominant oil producer with an output of about 1.2 million barrels a day — more than many OPEC nations. It would also extend Exxon’s inventory of top-tier drilling locations in the basin by decades, providing low-cost, low-risk crude well beyond 2050 to feed its giant refinery network on the Gulf Coast.