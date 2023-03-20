Extreme Weather Conditions Like El Nino May Impact Food Grain Production: Finance Ministry

The risk of extreme weather events like El Nino loom large over inflation expectations and food grain production in the year to come, the central government has said.

The strong debt profile of the corporate sector is key in maintaining the macroeconomic stability of the economy, according to the government.

Moderation in oil prices and the recent fall in import-intensive consumption demand will reduce India’s current account deficit in FY23 and FY24, according to the economic review for the month of February, released by the Department of Economic Affairs on Monday.

"This will provide a much-needed cushion to India’s external sector at a time when the Fed is likely to raise rates further and ensure that India’s external finances are not a major cause of concern," the ministry said.