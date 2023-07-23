Our Civilization Was Built for A Climate That's Vanishing

Smoke from Canada’s forest fires recently descended on the north and eastern US for the second time in a month, while Italy is forecast to experience its highest temperatures on record within days. Waters off the Pacific coast of South America that are already the warmest they’ve been in two decades have helped drive the world to the hottest month since records began. It’s likely the current El Nino — the multi-year climate cycle that tends to bring hotter conditions to the places where most people live — will persist into next year, and possibly worsen.