Extended Oil Production Cuts To Create Shortage In Second Half Of 2023, Says IEA Report

Global oil markets are on the verge of a 1.2 million barrels per day shortage in the second half of 2023, according to the International Energy Agency.

The shortage follows OPEC+ leaders' recent decision to extend their production cuts through December 2023, it said in a report issued on Wednesday.

The IEA warned that Saudi Arabia and Russia's oil supply reduction would result in a "significant deficit in supply" and could lead to renewed fluctuations in oil prices. This concern materialised as Brent futures reached a 10-month high above $92 per barrel on Tuesday.

The continuation of production cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia would maintain a substantial shortage in the market throughout the fourth quarter of 2023, the agency said.

Even if the two large oil producers relaxed limitations in early 2024, oil inventories would still be severely depleted, it said.