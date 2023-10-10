Exporter Status Certificates To Be Issued Based On Available Electronic Data: Commerce Ministry

At present, the exporter is required to file an online application along with an export certificate from a chartered accountant for a grant of status. The DGFT Regional Offices are supposed to issue the certificate in three days. The ministry said that the new arrangement will lead to a simplified regime where no applications are invited from exporters and the certification is granted every year in August based on annual export figures available with the partner government agency - DGCIS. Exporters who are eligible for a higher status based on additional export data relating to services export, deemed exports or double weightage to some entities like MSME, which is not getting captured in disaggregated form presently, can apply online for a status modification also at a later date.