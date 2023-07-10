Export, Import Cost May Rise From January 2027 Due To Costly Decarbonisation Measures

Decarbonisation measures for the global shipping industry to reduce carbon emissions in the coming years may increase the cost of doing exports and imports from January 2027, a report by think tank GTRI said on Monday.

The 175-member International Maritime Organization (IMO) notified its strategy on July 7 to decarbonise the global shipping sector and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, the Global Trade Research Institute (GTRI) said.

It added that IMO has also set interim targets for reducing emissions by 20-30% by 2030 and 70-80% by 2040, compared to 2008.