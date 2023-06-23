PLI Review: Sectoral Fixes, Simpler Criteria Needed, Say Experts

PLI schemes were conceptualised to strengthen domestic production capabilities. They currently exist only for 14 sectors, with a total incentive outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore.

Incentives for pharmaceuticals, food processing and large-scale electronic sectors have garnered the most investments so far.

India's focus on scale through the PLI scheme has attracted international and domestic interest, according to a June 13 BofA Securities report. It includes Samsung; Apple's contract manufacturers Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron; as well as Oppo and Vivo manufacturer, Rising Star.

Six domestic firms—including Lava, Optiemus Electronics, and UTL Neolyncs—were also selected as beneficiaries of this scheme. Others were Bhagwati Products, Padget Electronics and United Telelinks, which are contract manufacturers for Micromax, Samsung and Karbonn, respcectively.

BofA said India can meet its ambitious target of tripling its domestic production to $126 billion and achieving five times exports growth to $55 billion by FY26, which could help create a vendor ecosystem over time.

Policy stability, labour productivity and last-mile connectivity are key factors to watch, it said. Similar PLIs for white goods as well as for IT hardware would be positive for the electronics sector as a whole, according to BofA.

"Overall, the PLI programmes are showing positive movement, but still are in the process of stabilising and gathering the momentum expected from programmes of this magnitude and budgeted outlays," said Kanchan.

Despite mixed results, the industry has been seeking more sectors to be covered under the scheme.

Earlier in June, Rajesh Kumar Singh, secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade said that the PLI scheme for toys, footwear and new-age bikes are in “reasonably advanced stages”.

According to government data, till March 2023, the PLI schemes had attracted investments totalling Rs 62,500 crore.

The PLI and new-age sector expenditure to account for nearly 17% capex between fiscals 2023 and 2027, said Aniket Dani, director of research at Crisil.