Experts Say That G20 Presidency Helps India Deepen Trade Ties

They said that the G20 (Group of 20) holds a strategic role in securing future global economic growth and prosperity, as its members represent about 85% of the global GDP (Gross Domestic Product), 75% of global trade and two-thirds of the world's population.

Presiding over this multilateral forum is an opportunity for India, as it can showcase its strengths and achievements for attracting investment and deepen its trade relations with these large economies, the experts added.

Fast-tracking negotiations for a free trade agreement, ease of doing business, development of modern infrastructure, skilled manpower, and a large population with growing income are some of the positives that help India enhance trade realizations with these member countries.