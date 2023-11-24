Expect Up To 50 Bps Impact On Capital Buffers On RBI's Unsecured Loans Move: BoB
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Fibac event here, he said there will be an impact of 0.40-0.50% on its capital adequacy.
Bank of Baroda's Chief Executive and Managing Director Devdutt Chand on Thursday said the Reserve Bank's risk weight tinkering will have an impact of up to 0.50% on the state-run lender's capital buffers.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Fibac event here, he said there will be an impact of 0.40-0.50% on its capital adequacy.
The impact will be in sync with the industry, he said.
Its overall capital adequacy stood at a comfortable 15.30% as on Sept. 30.
It can be noted that earlier this month, the Reserve Bank increased risk weights on unsecured loans amid high growth in the riskier segment.
Governor Shaktikanta Das had on Wednesday said a few segments like housing, vehicles and small businesses have been excluded because of the impetus to economic growth such loans provide.
Global ratings agency S&P had said the revisions will have a 0.60% impact on the capital buffers at the system level, while SBI's economists quantified the quantum of the capital to be set aside for banks at Rs 84,000 crore. Meanwhile, asked about BoB World, Chand said the present episode will not have any impact on the deposit mobilisation for the lender.