Expect Up To 50 Bps Impact On Capital Buffers On RBI's Unsecured Loans Move: BoB

Governor Shaktikanta Das had on Wednesday said a few segments like housing, vehicles and small businesses have been excluded because of the impetus to economic growth such loans provide.

Global ratings agency S&P had said the revisions will have a 0.60% impact on the capital buffers at the system level, while SBI's economists quantified the quantum of the capital to be set aside for banks at Rs 84,000 crore. Meanwhile, asked about BoB World, Chand said the present episode will not have any impact on the deposit mobilisation for the lender.