Expect SUV Market Share To Rise After Two New Launches, Says Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.'s market share in the sports utility vehicle segment should rise substantially after the launch of its new SUVs—the Jimny and Fronx—at the Auto Expo 2023, according to Executive Director Shashank Srivastava.

"Our market share in the sport utility vehicle segment is roughly 15%, and it should increase substantially after these new vehicles," Srivastava told BQ Prime.

The country's largest automaker lost market share in the segment due to the limited number of cars it offered in the category. Currently, it only sells the Brezza and the recently launched Grand Vitara in this rapidly growing category.

"Our market share month-on-month has been going up ever since we have introduced the new Brezza and Grand Vitara. But it's still much less than what we would like it to be," Srivastava said.

The company only has four vehicles, out of the total 46 options, that a customer gets in the segment, he said.

Although Maruti's market share in the non-SUV segment is over 65%, it drops below 45% in overall sales when SUVs are included.