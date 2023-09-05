Exide's Lithium-Ion Cell Project Secures Rs 2,000 Crore Line Of Credit From Banks

Exide Industries Ltd.'s Rs 6,000 crore lithium-ion cell manufacturing project has secured a line of credit of Rs 2,000 crore from banks.

Exide's wholly owned subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions Limited, will be taking the credit facility for rolling out its lithium-ion cell manufacturing and associated projects, which are coming up near Bangalore, a company official said.

Exide has extended a corporate guarantee in favour of five banks for the sanctioned line of credit, the company informed the stock exchanges.