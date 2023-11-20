Exide Industries Shares Hit All Time High After 'Chloride' Trademark Win

Shares of Exide Industries Ltd. rose to an all-time high on Monday after the company won the right to use the 'Chloride' trademark in India after the Delhi High Court passed a decree.

Vertiv Co. U.K., and Vertiv Energy Pvt. agreed that the trade mark 'Chloride' and its variant in India are registered under the name 'Exide', the storage battery manufacturer said in an exchange filing on Sunday. The agreement had prohibited both companies from using the trademark either directly or indirectly.

The settlement had no impact on the company's financials, as it had been using the trademark for its electronic products during the litigation period since 2006, Exide Industries said.