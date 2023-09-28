Exicom Tele-Systems Files Draft Papers With SEBI To Garner Funds Via IPO

Power management solutions provider Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd. has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator SEBI to raise funds through an initial public offering.

The maiden public issue comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale component of up to 74 lakh equity shares by promoter NextWave Communications Pvt., according to the draft red herring prospectus, which was filed on Wednesday.

At present, NextWave Communications owns a 71.45% stake in the company.