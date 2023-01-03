Exicom Signs Pact With Hero Electric To Supply Battery Management Systems

These BMS will have advanced features such as cell balancing, proprietary "SoX algorithms' which help in enhancing the range of the two-wheelers and life of battery packs", the statement said.

"We have been able to advance performance and safety through deeper tech integration," Exicom Managing Director Anant Nahata said.

"BMS is the nerve centre of electric vehicles and we are constantly evaluating its design and features along with our preferred partner Exicom to offer the safest and best performing battery systems," Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Singh Gill said.