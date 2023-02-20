Ex-Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan Joins Industry Body BIF As Chairperson
Sundararajan will guide the forum in its mission of improving affordable broadband proliferation and usage access in India.
The Broadband India Forum on Monday announced that former telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan has joined the industry body as the chairperson, with immediate effect.
Sundararajan will guide the forum in its mission of improving affordable broadband proliferation and usage access in India, according to a statement from BIF.
"BIF today welcomed Aruna Sundararajan IAS (Retd.), Former Secretary (Telecom), Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications and Chairperson, Digital Communications Commission...as the chairperson of the organisation with immediate effect," it said.
Sundararajan has also served as the Secretary to Government of India in the ministries of steel, information technology and telecom. She retired as Chairperson of DCC in July 2019, the statement said.
During her tenure, she played a key role in steering various important tech policies and initiatives across the domains of telecom and hardware manufacturing, e-governance, digital payments, data protection, cyber security, and tech startups, BIF added.