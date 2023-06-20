Ex-Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia Appointed Chairman At Gujarat Alkalies

Former Union Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia has been appointed as chairman of Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd.

Adhia, a retired civil servant from the Gujarat cadre, takes over from Raj Kumar. He is at present non-executive chairman of Bank of Baroda, and also the chancellor of Central University of Gujarat. Apart from that, he is a member of the Board of Governors of Indian Institute of Management—Bangalore.

Adhia served as union finance secretary and revenue secretary between September 2015 and November 2018. He was also principal secretary when Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat.