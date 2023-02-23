Ex-Deloitte CEO Punit Renjen In Line To Succeed Hasso Plattner As SAP Chairman

"I am very pleased to be considered for a role at SAP—an iconic company with a key role in the global economy. At a time when the company is successfully transforming into an enterprise application leader in the cloud and delivering on Hasso Plattner's original vision of helping the world run better and improving people's lives, I could not be more excited at the opportunity to help shape the future of a company that has unmatched relevance for global business," Renjen said.