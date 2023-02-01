Rashesh Shah Warns Of India's Complexity

The 59-year-old chairman of Edelweiss said it’s important to take a “bifocal view” on India, being optimistic in the long run but prepared for short-term upheaval. (As a case in point, the country’s stock market has been rocked since the interview by a short seller report targeting billionaire Gautam Adani’s empire.) India is remarkably stable over time, Shah said, pointing to economic expansion that usually ranges from 5% to 8%, inflation within a set range and a rupee that has steadily depreciated against the dollar.