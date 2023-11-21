Everything You Need To Know About The Fight For The Future Of OpenAI

For Microsoft, OpenAI is the key to its AI strategy. Nadella has signaled he’d be happy with Altman and his team either within Microsoft or returning to OpenAI — so long as he can still count on the collective strength of expertise and research he had this time last week. Others in the industry, such as Nvidia Corp. and Salesforce Inc., have already offered to hire OpenAI’s unsettled software engineers. AI talent is the most scarce resource in the industry, after Nvidia’s gold-standard accelerator chips.