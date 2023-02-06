Every Small Foreign Exchange Spend Will Get Taxing With New TCS Norms

The Provision In Question

Under Section 206C of the Income Tax Act, there is a tax collected at source, which is different from a tax deducted at source.

In the TDS provision, there is an income that is earned from which the tax is deducted. TCS, on the other hand, is done at an expense.

So what happens here is that if you make an expense, a part of it is set aside and sent to the government, and you get the value only for the remaining amount. Expenses under the liberalised remittance scheme, whereby resident Indians can spend $250,000 abroad each year for capital and current account transactions, are covered under Section 206C(1G).

In the case of education spends, if the amount is remitted through a loan, then 0.5% of the amount in excess of Rs 7 lakh has to be collected as TCS, and if the funds are from other sources, then the rate is 5% of the amount in excess of Rs 7 lakh. These two provisions have been left untouched.