Evergrande Talks With Holdout Creditors Ahead Of Wind-Up Hearing

The clock is ticking on Evergrande, the world’s most indebted developer with about 2.39 trillion yuan ($327 billion) of total liabilities. It faces a winding-up hearing in Hong Kong on Monday, where it needs to present “concrete” restructuring progress to help avoid the once-unthinkable risk of a liquidation. The fate of Evergrande and even bigger peer Country Garden Holdings Co.—deemed in default for the first time ever this week—is of broader significance to an economy where the property market and related industries account for about 20% of gross domestic product.