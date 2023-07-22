Evacuation Order Issued In Nova Scotia As Dam Risks Breaching

BQPrimeBusiness NewsEvacuation Order Issued In Nova Scotia As Dam Risks Breaching
Residents living near the St. Croix river system have been ordered to leave with a dam in the area close to breaching, according to social media posts from the Nova Scotia Emergency Management Office.

(Bloomberg) -- An evacuation order was issued for parts of Canada’s Nova Scotia province as heavy rainfall puts a dam at risk of overflowing.

A rainstorm caused flooding and road closures in the eastern part of Nova Scotia, with more in the forecast. Evacuation centers have been set up in two community centers nearby, the provincial agency said.

The floods come as Canada has been contending with its worst wildfire season on record. High temperatures and drought elsewhere in the country have turned vast forests into kindling, sending blankets of smoke across North America and even further afield.

