EV Makers Body SMEV Suspends Constitution, Appoints New Chief To Rejig Association

It had also appealed to a parliamentary panel to direct the government to release what it called as "pending subsidy" of Rs 1,200 crore to various manufacturers withheld by the ministry on charges of non-compliance of local sourcing norms under the FAME II scheme.

SMEV Director General Sohinder Gill said the association has been proactive on issues concerning EV adoption and has partnered with the government's efforts since inception and even before the FAME policy was initiated. It has tried to work with departments concerned to vigorously highlight the difficulties, possibilities, challenges and opportunities from time to time.