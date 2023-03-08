EV Is The Way Forward In Mining: Hindustan Zinc CEO On $1-Billion Green Transition

Hindustan Zinc Ltd. has started the process of a $1-billion green transition to replace fossil fuel-based underground vehicles in mines over the next five years, Chief Executive Officer Arun Misra said.

Two underground electric vehicles introduced so far are auxiliary equipment, while the four that will come this year will be production equipment, Misra told BQ Prime in an interview.

Every year, the company spends around $200–250 million to replace old mining vehicles and equipment. Therefore, wherever the technology will support, HZL will replace the underground vehicles with EV over the next five years, he said.

The replacement makes sense not just from the perspective of a green climate, but also from a business aspect as it helps in reducing the maintenance cost as well, according to the whole-time director.