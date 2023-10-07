America’s Factory Boom Brings Billion-Dollar Projects to Tiny Towns

To take advantage of the tax incentives—scheduled to extend through the end of 2032, but at risk of being repealed if some Republicans get their way—automakers building US plants are trying to move from groundbreaking to ribbon-cutting in record time. Oscar Kwon, whom Hyundai tapped to lead the project in Georgia, spent four years in India helping to open a factory for Kia. He’ll have a little more than two years to get the facility near Savannah up and running. To help move things along, the state and municipalities are contributing $1.8 billion in tax credits, sales tax exemptions and road projects. “It’s a race,” says Trip Tollison, chief executive officer of the Savannah Economic Development Authority. “Everybody is trying to do all they can to get their product on the road.”