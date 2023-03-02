EV Cab Startup Evera Raises Rs 60 Crore

Electric cab provider Evera has raised $7 million (around Rs 60 crore) in its first funding round.

The New Delhi-based company secured the investments during a pre-Series A funding round in two tranches—initially led by IEG Investment Banking Group, Germany; followed by Direct Capital, a subsidiary of Devonshire Capital, Thailand; and Westova Global, Singapore.

Evera is aiming to make a dent in a market where cab hailing giant Uber and BP Ventures-backed BluSmart have made progress.

The company currently operates only in Terminal 3 of the New Delhi Airport. "Our current fleet is about 238 cabs. Last year, we had signed a deal with Tata Motors Ltd. for an additional 2,000 cabs. We've received the first tranche of about 70 cars. The order should be done by the end of the current year and we'll have a fleet of about 2,200 cabs," Nimish Trivedi, founder of Evera, told BQ Prime.

The funds will be deployed to further the company's tech stack and expand services at the Delhi airport and across the city, Trivedi said. "We need to add a lot of technological advancements, in terms of integrating the backend of our B2B customers."

Evera also ties up with corporates, such as Orix and EY, to provide EV cab services, he said.

"Our app is integrated in such a way that drivers can cater to several clients through one single platform. We need to work on that further. On the B2C side, we have already integrated with MakeMyTrip."