Eutelsat, OneWeb Merge To Create GEO-LEO Space Connectivity Company

The Bharti Group is committed to being a long-term strategic investor in the Eutelsat Group, the statement said.

"Today we have created a company, which will bring connectivity to all people around the world and will help us achieve our mission of last-mile connectivity," Sunil Bharti Mittal, founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises and vice president (co-chair) of the board of directors, Eutelsat Group, said in a statement.