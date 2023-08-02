Europeans Lack Insurance Protection as Wildfires and Drought Batter the Region

“We need to adapt to handle the consequences of global warming,” said Thomas Blunck, a management board member at Munich Re, in a statement. “This is starkly illustrated by the loss figures for the first half of 2023.”Europe has been warming at a faster pace than the global average, and its poor standing on insurance protection was second only to Africa in the first half of the year. The Asia-Pacific region had 57% of its direct losses uninsured, compared with 24% in North America. Munich Re didn’t present data for South America. Globally, an average 61% of direct losses were uninsured in the first six months of 2023, which is similar to last year and a slight decrease from the 10-year average of 65%. Munich Re doesn’t include indirect losses in its calculations, such as the impact of a cyclone on tourism.