European Stocks Post Longest Weekly Winning Streak Since April
European stocks edged lower on Friday, but were still set for their third straight weekly gain after the busiest corporate earnings week of the season. Global sentiment today was dented by the Bank of Japan’s move to loosen its signature yield curve control.
(Bloomberg) -- European stocks posted their third straight weekly gain in the busiest period for earnings so far this season, while cooling inflation and BASF SE gains lifted Germany’s DAX to a record high.
The Stoxx 600 closed 0.2% lower on the day, with global sentiment muted after the Bank of Japan’s move to loosen its signature yield curve control. The European benchmark gained 1.2% for the week, its longest weekly winning streak since April.
Chemical stocks outperformed, propelled by BASF as it said it expects customers replenishing low inventories to drive a tentative recovery in chemical output in the second half. Consumer products and banking shares also gained, while media and mining sectors lagged.
Among individual movers, Standard Chartered Plc climbed after it raised its forecasts for income growth for 2023 and added to its share buyback program as rising interest rates propelled earnings. British Airways-parent IAG SA rose as it reported better-than-expected profit on a surge in travel demand.
After a sharp rally earlier this year, European stocks are navigating a season of mixed earnings reports and an uncertain economic outlook. While results overall are set for a weaker showing, a lot of the disappointment appears to be priced in and the level of the negative price reaction skew is lower than the previous five quarters, Morgan Stanley strategists said.
On the data front, a report showed France’s economy grew significantly faster than estimated and inflation eased, providing a positive surprise as rising interest rates stoke recession fears in the 20-nation euro area. German inflation also slowed more than anticipated in July, providing more evidence of a gradual moderation in euro-zone price pressures.
Still, market strategists said they remain cautious on the outlook for stocks in the second half.
“In an environment where inflation remains uncomfortably high, the labor market is strong and most companies maintain solid balance sheets, we believe that economic conditions will remain tight for longer and probabilities for a recession are high,” said Anthi Tsouvali, multi-asset strategist at State Street Global Markets.
“In such a backdrop, we would prefer defensives to cyclicals and regions that offer quality earnings,” Tsouvali said. “That’s why we prefer US to European equities and we expect the US to continue to outperform in the second half of the year.”
For more on equity markets:
- Shaky Earnings Outlook Can’t Stop Rally for Now: Taking Stock
- M&A Watch Europe: Kering, GAM, Darktrace, Casino, Cellnex, BBVA
- Stellantis Joins the Spinoff Bandwagon Amid IPO Lull: ECM Watch
- US Stock Futures Unchanged; SIGA Technologies Gains
- British Gas Owner Boosts Shareholder Returns: The London Rush
You want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance. To subscribe to a daily list of European analyst rating changes, click here.
--With assistance from Farah Elbahrawy and Michael Msika.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.