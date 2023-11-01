European Stocks Steady Ahead Of Fed Rates Decision; Orsted Falls

“Our short-term outlook is that the likelihood of a year-end rally has increased now, given oversold conditions, an elevated put skew and some shorting. On top, you get more share buybacks in November and December,” said Ulrich Urbahn, head of multi-asset strategy and research at Berenberg. “So, for ‘technical’ reasons the likelihood for a bounce seem to be bigger now, given also that we see often a volatility reset after the Fed meeting which will squeeze more participants into equities again.”