European Stocks Eye Best Week Since March Ahead Of U.S. Jobs Data
European stocks extended gains for a fifth day, putting the region on track for its best week since March 2023, as investors awaited the latest US jobs data for further conviction that the Federal Reserve’s tightening cycle is nearing an end.
The Stoxx Europe 600 Index traded higher at in London, with the travel and leisure and basic resources sectors leading gains, while the healthcare subgroup declined.
BMW AG rose after the company’s automotive operating margin exceeded expectations in the third quarter, with premium vehicle sales helping offset a weakened global outlook for the industry. Danish shipping and logistics company A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S slid after announcing plans to cut at least 10,000 jobs in order to shield its profitability in the face of declining freight rates and increasing competition in marine transport.
Traders will be focused on US nonfarm payroll data later on today, looking for clues on if the Federal Reserve will pause interest rates for a second time in a row.
“Today’s non-farm payrolls report for October will be the first key test of that narrative in the aftermath of Wednesday’s decision by the Federal Reserve to pause for the second meeting in succession, with the goldilocks scenario for markets likely to be one of a softish or neutral report,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.
“Even if October nonfarm payrolls were to come ahead of expectations, this wouldn’t necessary support calls for the Fed to hike in December,” said Julien Lafargue, chief market strategist at Barclays Plc. “Indeed, the US central bank appears to be more focused on inflation rather than jobs and economic growth.”
