European Stocks Sink To July Lows On China, Interest Rate Woes

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - JUNE 29: A trader looks at computer screens as the day's performance graph showed a sharp drop of the German DAX stock market index early today and a partial recovery later on the day after the European Central Bank announced it would not extend emergency funding to Greece on June 29, 2015 in Frankfurt, Germany. Meanwhile the Greek government ordered cash machines turned off and a tightening on the flow of capital in an effort to staunch citizens' withdrawals. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)