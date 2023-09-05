European Stocks Steady as Energy, Financials Counter China Woes

The Stoxx Europe 600 was steady by 2:43 p.m. in London, with energy the best performing sector after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended their unilateral oil production cut by another three months. Financial services also performed well with Partners Group Holding AG rallying after its revenue for the first half of the year beat estimates. Shell PLC made the biggest individual contributions to the regional benchmark. The index had dropped as much as 0.8% earlier.