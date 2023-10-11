Airlines Step Up Tel Aviv Flight Suspensions As War Rages
The suspensions complicate efforts for foreign tourists and business travelers to leave Israel.
(Bloomberg) -- Tel Aviv is rapidly losing air service as regional powerhouse Turkish Airlines joins a growing list of international carriers that are pulling out as the Israeli government vows to aggressively counter the Hamas attacks.
A Turkish spokesman said Tuesday that flights to Israel had been halted until further notice, in a post on X, the platform previously known as Twitter. The company had the second-most flights scheduled to Israel in October, according to Cirium data, behind El Al, Israel’s flagship carrier.
American Airlines Group Inc. extended its suspension of Tel Aviv flights through Dec. 4, the carrier said Tuesday. American said it will continue working with partner airlines to assist people trying to leave the city. Finnair Oyj said it is canceling flights until March 30, while discount carrier EasyJet said it had suspended flying to Tel Aviv and would monitor the situation “with a view to resuming some services when we can.”
The carriers follow Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Air France-KLM and other big US airlines that halted operations to Israel Monday.
The suspensions complicate efforts for foreign tourists and business travelers to leave Israel while also creating a bottleneck for Israeli citizens looking to return home. Germany’s Foreign Office said it was planning to operate chartered Lufthansa flights on Thursday and Friday to help evacuate its citizens.
Airlines still operating to Tel Aviv are adjusting schedules so their flight crews can return directly without having to stay overnight in the city.
British Airways Pfc changed its departure times so flights leave London Heathrow in the morning rather than late afternoon. Virgin Atlantic is also continuing to fly to Israel and has extended its rebooking policy so that customers who don’t wish to fly can change or get a full refund until Nov. 4.
Gulf carriers Emirates and FlyDubai as well as Turkish carrier Pegasus are also still flying, according to Flightradar24 data.
Tel Aviv is “a small part of European networks in general,” said Alex Irving, an analyst at Bernstein. However airlines do more business into the broader Middle East region, so there could be the potential for more disruption if the conflict spreads, he said.
Shares in major airlines recovered Tuesday, with British Airways parent IAG SA trading up 2.4% and Lufthansa gaining 2.3%. Wizz Air, the most exposed among European airlines to Israel according to a Raymond James report, gained 1% after falling more than 6% Monday. The Bloomberg World Airlines Index Airline gained 0.8% following a 2.6% drop Monday.
Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion International Airport usually handles about 300 outbound flights a day but more than a third of scheduled departures are canceled, according to Flightradar24. Its most popular destinations are Istanbul, Cyprus’ Larnaca and Antalya in Turkey with Dubai and European capitals such as Rome and Paris also among the top 10.
--With assistance from Danny Lee and Mary Schlangenstein.
