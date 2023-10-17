Europe’s Biggest Battery Starts Up in England Using Tesla Cells
(Bloomberg) -- Harmony Energy Ltd. connected Europe’s biggest battery to the grid, boosting Britain’s ability to store green electricity when it’s plentiful for use later when it’s needed.
(Bloomberg) -- Harmony Energy Ltd. connected Europe’s biggest battery to the grid, boosting Britain’s ability to store green electricity when it’s plentiful for use later when it’s needed.
The 99-megawatt Bumpers project in Buckinghamshire, England uses Tesla Inc.’s Megapack 2XL battery and can store enough energy to power 450,000 homes for two hours. The company also started up a 49.5-megawatt battery in Scotland, according to a statement Tuesday.
The UK is building out offshore wind capacity, with a target of powering the grid with 100% green electricity by 2035. Achieving that will require back-up supplies of clean energy to be deployed when it’s not windy. Already when wind speeds surge, the network gets overloaded. Using batteries to store some of that excess power would prevent wind farms being paid to switch off to reduce supplies.