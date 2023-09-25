EU Warns China It Will Be ‘More Assertive’ On Fair Trade

Visitors line up to buy discounted coffees using digital yuan at a Bank of Communications Co. booth at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China, on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. The People’s Bank of China is pulling out all the stops to promote the e-currency digital yuan to a population far more used to transacting on a daily basis using Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s WeChat Pay and Ant Group Co.'s Alipay. Source: Bloomberg/Bloomberg