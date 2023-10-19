EU Preps For Own Summit To Compete With China Belt And Road

Attendees pose for an official photo during the European Union (EU) and Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) summit in Brussels, Belgium, on Monday, July 17, 2023. The EU sees the summit as a key chance to reboot the bloc's relationship with the sub-continent as it competes for influence with China, tries to broaden support for Kyiv in its defense against Russia, and seeks to secure access to critical raw materials needed for its digital and green energy transitions. Photographer: Simon Wohlfahrt/Bloomberg