Europe’s Markets Regulator Warns Bloc To Prepare For Crypto Rules

Approved by EU lawmakers earlier this year, MiCA is a wide-ranging package of EU measures governing digital finance that will require crypto providers seeking to offer services in the bloc to register with a local regulator in at least one member state. While the measures are set to come into force in January 2025, national authorities are permitted to take advantage of a grandfathering clause that would allow firms registered before that date to continue operating under an 18-month transitional period — extending de-facto implementation until mid-2026.