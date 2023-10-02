The Secret Plot Against The Head Of The World Health Organization

The intelligence unit probed allegations that Tedros was involved in embezzlement of state funds, sexual misconduct, illicit purchases of property in Addis Ababa, rigged tender offers and illegal procurement during his tenure as Ethiopia’s health minister from 2005 to 2012, the documents show. They paint a picture of an effort by the Ethiopian government to criminalize the head of the WHO, say former colleagues of Tedros who asked not to be identified for fear of reprisals.No charges appear to have been filed, although the intelligence unit recommended that the Tedros case, along with others against individuals, local companies and an international development organization, be referred to the police and attorney general.The investigation coincided with the start of Tedros’s campaign to win a second term as director-general of the WHO, which Ethiopian diplomats in Geneva opposed. Despite that effort and criticism of his handling of the pandemic by some countries, Tedros was reappointed in May 2022.